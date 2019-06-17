17-Jun-2019 9:41 AM
Toronto Hamilton Airport to commence USD28.9m airfield rehabilitation project
Toronto John C Munro Hamilton International Airport announced (14-Jun-2019) plans to undergo a CAD38.8 million (USD28.9 million) airfield rehabilitation and modernisation project. Details include:
- Upgrade runway 12-30 to facilitate current and future heavy freighter traffic. Rehabilitation of instrument landing and low visibility systems will improve overall reliability;
- Upgrade runway 06-24, which serves as alternative approach and departure path for diversion flights during inclement weather;
- Upgrade taxiway systems to accommodate growing 24/7 aircraft operations;
- Implement LED lighting technology on airfield to improve reliability, promote efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Transport Canada's National Trade Corridor Fund will contribute CAD18.54 million (USD13.8 million) with the remainder funded by airport operator TradePort International Corporation. Construction is scheduled to commence in 2019. [more - original PR]