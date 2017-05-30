Toronto Billy Bishop achieves USD12.4m operating profit for FY2016, expects stability for FY2017

Ports Toronto CEO Geoffrey Wilson, via the Ports Toronto 2016 annual report, stated (29-May-2017) Toronto City Billy Bishop Airport generated 2016 operating income of CAD16.7 million (USD12.4 million), including airport improvement fee revenue. Mr Wilson expects operating income to remain "relatively stable" in 2017, with passenger volumes forecast to increase slightly as the airport continues to employ a "managed growth" approach. [more - original PR]