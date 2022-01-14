Top 50 airports for 2021 show wide variation in pandemic recovery rates

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Seven of world's Top 10 2021 busiest airports in China', stated (14-Jan-2022) statistics for the world's top 50 airports by passenger numbers in 2021, compared to preliminary figures, show that pandemic recovery rates vary enormously. Seven of the world's 10 busiest airports in 2021 were in China and the other three were US airports, supported a strong revival of domestic travel. The biggest European airports grew by 25% to 50% in 2021 and Turkish and Russian airports continue to be influenced positively by domestic demand. While some parts of the world, such as Europe and North America, witnessed quite strong growth among the top 50 airports in 2021, Asia Pacific remains a mix of conflicting data, with some airports experiencing good growth while others are stuck with declining statistics. There are some airports that could take many years to regain their previous status, if they ever do. [more - CAPA Analysis]