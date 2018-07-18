18-Jul-2018 11:42 AM
Top 10 airlines generated nearly USD30bn in ancillary revenue 2017
CarTrawler and IdeaWorksCompany reported (17-Jul-2018) the 10 largest airlines by ancillary earnings generated USD29.7 billion in ancillary revenue in 2017, up from USD2.1 billion in 2007. Key highlights include:
- Top ancillary earners as a percentage of revenue, by region:
- Europe and Russia: Wizz Air: 41.6%;
- Americas: Spirit Airlines: 46.6%;
- Asia and South Pacific: Hong Kong Express: 25%.
- Top ancillary earners as a percentage of revenue, by revenue per passenger:
-
- Europe and Russia: Wizz Air: USD48.87;
- Americas: Spirit Airlines: USD50.97;
- Asia and South Pacific: AirAsia X: USD33.12. [more - original PR]