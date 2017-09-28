Etihad Aviation Group appoints UK MoD and former Abu Dhabi Airport CEO as Group CEO

Etihad Aviation Group confirmed (28-Sep-2017) the appointment of Tony Douglas as Group CEO, joining the company in Jan-2018. Mr Douglas joins Etihad from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) where he has served as CEO of the Defence Equipment and Support department. Mr Douglas was formerly COO of BAA, and Group CEO designate of Laing O'Rourke. Previously, Mr Douglas held senior positions in the UAE, most notably as CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports Company and as CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Company where he was responsible for the successful delivery of Khalifa Port. Ray Gammell has served as interim Group CEO since May-2017 and will return to his position as group chief people & performance officer. [more - original PR]