25-Sep-2020 10:45 AM
Tokyo Narita Airport to reopen T1 domestic area in Oct-2020
Narita International Airport Corporation (NAA) announced (24-Sep-2020) plans to reopen the Tokyo Narita Airport terminal 1 domestic area on 25-Oct-2020, following a temporary closure of the area since 20-Apr-2020 due to the impact of coronavirus. NAA added that Peach will relocate from Narita terminal 3 to T1 on 25-Oct-2020. Narita's T1 satellite 1, T1 satellite 4 and terminal 2 satellite areas, which were also temporarily closed from 20-Apr-2020, will remain closed. [more - original PR - Japanese]