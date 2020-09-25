Become a CAPA Member
25-Sep-2020 10:45 AM

Tokyo Narita Airport to reopen T1 domestic area in Oct-2020

Narita International Airport Corporation (NAA) announced (24-Sep-2020) plans to reopen the Tokyo Narita Airport terminal 1 domestic area on 25-Oct-2020, following a temporary closure of the area since 20-Apr-2020 due to the impact of coronavirus. NAA added that Peach will relocate from Narita terminal 3 to T1 on 25-Oct-2020. Narita's T1 satellite 1, T1 satellite 4 and terminal 2 satellite areas, which were also temporarily closed from 20-Apr-2020, will remain closed. [more - original PR - Japanese]

