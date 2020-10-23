Tokyo Narita Airport to introduce coronavirus test centre with test results in two hours

Narita International Airport Corporation announced (22-Oct-2020) a coronavirus testing centre will open at Tokyo Narita Airport on 02-Nov-2020, allowing departing passengers to obtain a certificate for a negative test result within two hours. Two facilities will be set up and will have capacity to test 700 people per day (Japan Times, 22-Oct-2020). Travellers with an appointment will be charged JPY39,800 (USD380.1) while those without a reservation will be charged JPY46,500 (USD444.1). [more - original PR - Japanese]