27-Apr-2018 11:25 AM
Tokyo Narita Airport reports record breaking pax in Mar-2018
Tokyo Narita Airport reported (26-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 3.7 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 665,650, -5.8%;
- International: 3.1 million, +6.6%;
- Cargo: 204,546 tonnes, stable;
- Aircraft movements: 21,692, +0.8%;
- Domestic: 4534, -5.3%;
- International: 17,158, +2.6%;
- Fuel supplied: 378,273, -4.1%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's highest March passenger numbers since 2003. [more - original PR]