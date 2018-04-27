Loading
27-Apr-2018 11:25 AM

Tokyo Narita Airport reports record breaking pax in Mar-2018

Tokyo Narita Airport reported (26-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 3.7 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 665,650, -5.8%;
    • International: 3.1 million, +6.6%;
  • Cargo: 204,546 tonnes, stable;
  • Aircraft movements: 21,692, +0.8%;
    • Domestic: 4534, -5.3%;
    • International: 17,158, +2.6%;
  • Fuel supplied: 378,273, -4.1%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's highest March passenger numbers since 2003. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More