Loading
23-Mar-2018 9:30 AM

Tokyo Narita Airport reports highest February pax since 2003

Tokyo Narita Airport reported (22-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 3.2 million, +3.5% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 567,458, -3.2%;
    • International: 2.7 million, +5.0%;
  • Cargo: 167,480 tonnes, +5.6%;
  • Aircraft movements: 19,194, +1.1%;
    • Domestic: 3913, -5.9%;
    • International: 15,281, +3.1%;
  • Fuel supplied: 347,569, +1.5%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest February passenger numbers since 2003. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More