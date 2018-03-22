23-Mar-2018 9:30 AM
Tokyo Narita Airport reports highest February pax since 2003
Tokyo Narita Airport reported (22-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 3.2 million, +3.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 567,458, -3.2%;
- International: 2.7 million, +5.0%;
- Cargo: 167,480 tonnes, +5.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 19,194, +1.1%;
- Domestic: 3913, -5.9%;
- International: 15,281, +3.1%;
- Fuel supplied: 347,569, +1.5%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's highest February passenger numbers since 2003. [more - original PR]