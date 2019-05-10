10-May-2019 3:26 PM
Tokyo Narita Airport aims to reach 60m pax by FY2030/2031
Narita International Airport Corporation stated (09-May-2019) it aims to achieve the following network and traffic targets at Tokyo Narita Airport by FY2030/2031:
- Passenger traffic: Increase from 43.1 million passengers in FY2018/2019 to 46.5 million in FY2021/2022 and approximately 60 million passengers in FY2030/2031;
- Aircraft movements: Increase from 256,000 movements in FY2018/2019 to 275,000 in FY2021/2022 and approximately 400,000 movements in FY2030/2031;
- International network: Expand network of international destinations from 115 destinations in FY2018/2019 to more than 135 in FY2021/2022 and more than 150 in FY2030/2031;
- Domestic network: Expand network of domestic destinations from 22 destinations in FY2018/2019 to more than 27 in FY2021/2022 and more than 35 in FY2030/2031;
- LCC ratio: Increase percentage of movements operated by LCCs from 31.9% in FY2018/2019 to 37.5% in FY2021/2022 and approximately 45% in FY2030/2031. [more - original PR]