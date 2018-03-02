Loading
2-Mar-2018 2:57 PM

Tokyo Haneda Airport pax down 4%, cargo up 2% in Jan-2018

Tokyo Haneda Airport reported (28-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 6.3 million, -3.7% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 4.9 million, -5.7%;
    • International: 1.4 million, +4.2%;
  • Cargo: 92,671 tonnes, +1.8%;
    • Domestic: 48,478 tonnes, -7.1%;
    • International: 44,193 tonnes, +13.7%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, this is the highest level of January cargo volume for the airport since 2008. [more - original PR - Japanese]

