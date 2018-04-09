Loading
9-Apr-2018 3:00 PM

Tokyo Haneda Airport pax down 1% in Feb-2018

Tokyo Haneda Airport reported (06-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 6.2 million, -1.3% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 4.9 million, -3.1%;
    • International: 1.4 million, +5.7%;
  • Cargo: 88,904 tonnes, -2.3%;
    • Domestic: 49,019 tonnes, -11.1%;
    • International: 39,884 tonnes, +11.3%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's first decline after 22 consecutive months of cargo growth. [more - original PR - Japanese]

