9-Apr-2018 3:00 PM
Tokyo Haneda Airport pax down 1% in Feb-2018
Tokyo Haneda Airport reported (06-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 6.2 million, -1.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 4.9 million, -3.1%;
- International: 1.4 million, +5.7%;
- Cargo: 88,904 tonnes, -2.3%;
- Domestic: 49,019 tonnes, -11.1%;
- International: 39,884 tonnes, +11.3%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's first decline after 22 consecutive months of cargo growth. [more - original PR - Japanese]