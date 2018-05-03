3-May-2018 11:53 AM
Tokyo Haneda Airport: International growth mostly offsets domestic decline in Mar-2018
Tokyo Haneda Airport reported (02-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 7.3 million, -3.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 5.7 million, -5.3%;
- International: 1.6 million, +6.5%;
- Cargo: 112,097 tonnes, +0.6%;
- Domestic: 62,319 tonnes, -3.6%;
- International: 49,779 tonnes, +6.4%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's highest March cargo volume since 2008. [more - original PR - Japanese]