Loading
3-May-2018 11:53 AM

Tokyo Haneda Airport: International growth mostly offsets domestic decline in Mar-2018

Tokyo Haneda Airport reported (02-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 7.3 million, -3.0% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 5.7 million, -5.3%;
    • International: 1.6 million, +6.5%;
  • Cargo: 112,097 tonnes, +0.6%;
    • Domestic: 62,319 tonnes, -3.6%;
    • International: 49,779 tonnes, +6.4%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the airport's highest March cargo volume since 2008. [more - original PR - Japanese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More