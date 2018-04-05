5-Apr-2018 12:46 PM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Virgin Australia, Air New Zealand, Korean Air, Delta Air Lines
BlueSwanDaily.com published (05-Apr-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- Virgin dumped. And now for war? There will be blood.
- How will automation, authenticity and blockchain help define the future of travel?
- Chile's capital city Santiago remains the major force in the country's travel and tourism sector
- Is taking an intermodal strategy the answer to increasing scrutiny of airport development projects?
- Asia Blue Swan Special: Korean Air-Delta JV set to boost tourism but may impact capacity elsewhere in Asia
- The retail revolution is coming to airports as automation allows better targeting of passengers
- Airline Insight: Kuwait Airways
- Airport Insight: Cologne/Bonn Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – All major cryptocurrencies dived overnight amid fears of a global trade war