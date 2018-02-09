Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Transatlantic, CAPA Events, Scoot, Qantas, LCCs, Pakistan Airlines

BlueSwanDaily.com published (09-Feb-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- Air capacity between Europe and North America set to hit new heights
- CAPA kicks off its 2018 event calendar in Brisbane with unique case studies from SANZAAR Rugby and the NRL
- Scoot tries to stimulate Singapore-Honolulu demand despite inherent challenges
- Qantas makes Brisbane its B787-9 hub
- A new President, but Zimbabwe's airports are still to shine to potential investors
- Low Cost Terminals – "the pace is quickening" tweets Tony Fernandes, but there is actually little evidence to prove that
- Your weekly travel and aviation Quote-a
- Airline Insight: Pakistan International Airlines
- Airport Insight: Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – ECB warns of threats posed by cryptocurrencies