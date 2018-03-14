14-Mar-2018 11:46 AM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: The Middle East Special Edition
BlueSwanDaily.com published (14-Mar-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- Airspace in the Middle East: a quarrelsome subject unlikely to produce good fortunes
- Saudi Arabia's new vision opens a door of opportunity for airlines
- Air Arabia sees century of possibilities with new fleet order
- Dubai International Airport to close one of two runways for 45 days in 2019 – which airports might benefit?
- Shifting sands of time – a new LCC wind blows across the Middle East
- Airline Insight: Royal Jordanian
- Airport Insight: Tehran Mehrabad International Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Coindesk on Bitcoin: Technical charts continue to favour a rally to USD10,000