11-May-2018 11:46 AM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: The changing premium product, Route Recap, Aeromexico, Barcelona Airport
BlueSwanDaily.com published (11-May-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- The changing premium market and what it means for business travel
- Monthly Route Recap – May 2018
- USA remains the global hub for international association meetings, but Barcelona is the new number one city
- Your weekly travel and aviation Quote-a
- Airline Insight: Aeromexico
- Airport Insight: Barcelona El Prat Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Investment research firm Fundstrat predicts Bitcoin could rise to USD64,000 in 2019