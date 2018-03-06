6-Mar-2018 11:45 AM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Singapore Airlines, Houston Airport System, Copa, Air China, easyJet
- The Commodity of Airspace – by no means a finite resource
- Business travellers rejoice: Singapore Airlines closes in on objective of offering lie flat product on all Australia flights
- Houston Airport System and Copa tout benefits of Air China's proposed fifth freedom service to Panama City
- Europe's hotel industry records all-time high performance levels in 2017, and 2018 could be even better!
- Corporates want LCCs to 'come knocking'; airlines become 'an e-commerce platform that flies'; as industry hits peak of availability of finance – more insights from CAPA's Global LCC Summit
- Check in! – hotel highlights across EMEA
- South Pac Share and Oil Price Weekly Update
- Airline Insight: easyJet
- Airport Insight: Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Ripple surges and dives in a 24 hour period