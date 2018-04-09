9-Apr-2018 12:16 PM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Scoot, Brasilia, Blue Air, Taiwan Taoyuan Airport
BlueSwanDaily.com published (09-Apr-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- Scoot upgrades Melbourne to daily, improves connection times from India and Europe
- Study shows Brasilia's travel spend is driven by corporate and government related travel
- A passenger traffic rebound, record load factors and freight rises make it a fabulous February of flying for world's airlines
- Can airports really achieve deep and meaningful relationships with airlines?
- Catch up on CAPA's exclusive Market Analysis pieces – trans-Pacific, Swoop, Boracay, Europe summer schedule and more
- Airline Insight: Blue Air
- Airport Insight: Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Australia entrepreneur and ANX co-founder: Stop obsessing over daily prices