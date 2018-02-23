23-Feb-2018 11:35 AM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Qatar, Alitalia, Jetstar, Vietnam, Cathay Pacific, Spirit Airlines
BlueSwanDaily.com published (23-Feb-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- Are the sands of time running out for Alitalia following Qatar induced Air Italy rebirth?
- Delving deeper into Jetstar's long haul narrowbody operation with A321neoLR
- Vietnam domestic market growth slows after several years of rapid expansion
- Cathay Pacific delivers enhanced connectivity between Hong Kong and South Africa with seasonal Cape Town link
- Spirit Airlines plans new technology push to grow ancillary revenue
- As business travellers blur lines between personal and professional lives, Barclaycard sees increasing call for mobile wallets and virtual cards
- Airline Insight: Tigerair Australia
- Airport Insight: San José Norman Y Mineta International Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Bitcoin fizzles after two week growth