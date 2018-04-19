19-Apr-2018 12:00 PM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Malindo Air, Qantas, CAPA, flynas, Helsinki Vantaa Airport
BlueSwanDaily.com published (19-Apr-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- St Louis continues its evolution from a one-time hub with new common use lounge
- Melbourne-Bali capacity increases 70% as Malindo and Qantas enter
- Qantas tops consumer and business customer satisfaction in 2018
- United Kingdom retains its attraction to European business travellers and millennials despite Brexit
- Latest tax proposal on Bogota's passengers puts Colombia's competitiveness in jeopardy
- 'We are on the cusp of a new era' with disruptive technologies, long haul low cost and personalisation set to deliver 'a sea of change' – more insights from the CAPA Americas Aviation Summit
- How to make money (and savings) from alliances and partnerships?
- Airline Insight: flynas
- Airport Insight: Helsinki Vantaa Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Crypto hedge fun manager expects bitcoin to reach USD20,000 by year end