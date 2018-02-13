Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Lyon Saint Exupéry Airport, American Express, ISOS, Brisbane Airport

BlueSwanDaily.com published (13-Feb-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- Lyon believes low cost model could help bring new long haul connectivity into France's regions
- American Express predicts mild fare increases for Latin America during 2017
- ISOS and CAPA release survey: Bleisure travel – mixing business with pleasure
- Lufthansa and United debut new digital services platform that will further align the Star Alliance membership
- Brisbane Airport is set to further assert its status as a premier international gateway to Australia
- CAPA Weekly industry insights: A US airline price war? When will US majors adopt LCC subsidiaries?
- Check in! – hotel highlights across EMEA
- Airline Insight: Aeroflot Russian Airlines
- Airport Insight: Auckland International Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Bloomberg Intelligence strategist: "Cryptocurrency could plunge by 90%"