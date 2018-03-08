8-Mar-2018 12:27 PM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Jetstar, Norwegian, Sita, Airports of Thailand, Emirates
BlueSwanDaily.com published (08-Mar-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- 16 potential new long haul narrowbody routes Jetstar may launch with its new A321neoLRs
- Is Halifax and Hamilton more likely than Montréal and Toronto as Norwegian is set to outline its Canadian arrival plan?
- Sita holds a bullish view of AI's potential to transform baggage handling
- Airports of Thailand overtakes AENA as world's most valuable airport company
- Loyalty programmes exist to influence payment behaviour, shopping behaviour and travel behaviour
- While Etihad retires its 777-200LRs, Emirates renews its fleet to enhance long-range Business Class offering
- Airport Insight: Condor Flugdienst
- Airport Insight: Panama City Tocumen International Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Cryptocurrencies crashes due to fear of system errors