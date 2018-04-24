24-Apr-2018 11:45 AM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: JetBlue, Tigerair Australia, Value Alliance, Aerolineas Argentinas
BlueSwanDaily.com published (24-Apr-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- Do cost savings mean it is now 'if' rather than 'when' for JetBlue's trans-Atlantic aspirations?
- Tigerair Australia to benefit from Value Alliance website relaunch and Cebu Pacific Melbourne launch
- Seasonal shifts in supply – Europe hit the hardest by capacity seasonality
- The cost equation: cutting costs and strategies at the legacy airlines to compete with low cost carriers
- WEX Inc driving corporate payment solutions and innovation
- Airline Insight: Aerolineas Argentinas
- Airport Insight: Athens International Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Venture capitalist Tim Drapper believes Bitcoin will hit USD250,000 within four years