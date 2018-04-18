18-Apr-2018 11:55 AM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Indigo Partners, Virgin Australia, SIA, CAPA, Wow Air, TAP Air Portugal
BlueSwanDaily.com published (18-Apr-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- Indigo Partners believes US ULCC possibly could secure a 20% market share by 2025
- Virgin Australia has the opportunity to deepen its partnership with Singapore Airlines
- Houston wants to wow WOW air and other long haul low cost airlines
- Aviation is not a cash cow', 'it never has stability' but is performing at a 'very high level' – insights from the CAPA Americas Aviation Summit
- Capacity growth in 2018 set to grow once again
- Check in! – hotel highlights across South Pac
- South Pac Share and Oil Price Weekly Update
- Airline Insight: TAP Air Portugal
- Airport Insight: Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – NY Attorney General to investigate 13 major crypto exchanges