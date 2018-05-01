1-May-2018 12:00 PM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Fuel Prices, ANA, A380s, London Southend Airport, Islamabad Airport
BlueSwanDaily.com published (01-May-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- Who's on first? Who'll be first airline to add a fuel surcharge?
- ANA's A380s will seat over 500 passengers, but they will not be the densest SuperJumbos in the skies
- Southend may be London's smallest airport, but it may have its 'biggest opportunity'
- Dawn of a new era – New Islamabad airport finally set to open and deliver step change to the airport experience in Pakistan's capital city
- Evolving distribution systems: where are we up to? Rich content, NDC and more
- South Pac Share and Oil Price Weekly Update
- Airline Insight: IndiGo
- Airport Insight: Cancun International Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Bitcoin milestone could be leading to price increase