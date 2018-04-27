27-Apr-2018 11:50 AM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Fiji Airways, Singapore Airlines, Kiev Boryspil Airport, SITA, Peach
BlueSwanDaily.com published (27-Apr-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- Fiji Airways further improves position in Singapore market with Singapore Airlines codeshare
- Kiev Boryspil Airport concession set for take-off as Ukraine market delivers bright outlook despite dark clouds of recent conflicts
- SITA Summit Part 2: Airports sitting on a data goldmine
- Embracing the new entrants – Blockchain, Winding Tree, data miners and a host of apps
- Your weekly travel and aviation Quote-a
- Airline Insight: Peach
- Airport Insight: San Francisco International Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Mt Gox Bitcoin sale could lead to an imminent price crash