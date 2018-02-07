Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Changi Airport, Ryanair, IAG, Tibet Airlines, Edinburgh Airport

BlueSwanDaily.com published (07-Feb-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- Attention Travel Managers: Airline negotiations made easier with CAPA Route Capacity Analyser
- Will US stock plunge erode pricing traction for premium travel in 2018?
- Singapore further enhances its position as a hub for the Southwest Pacific region
- Ryanair expands its low fare formula into Jordan after Israel network shows success
- IAG's Willie Walsh demands an end to the "monopoly" Heathrow Airport has over its terminals, but is that really feasible?
- Rolls-Royce outlines a vision for the future with its digitally driven IntelligentEngine
- Thai airports traffic statistics confirm the need for additional infrastructure away from Bangkok
- Airline Insight: Tibet Airlines
- Airport Insight: Edinburgh Airport