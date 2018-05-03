3-May-2018 11:46 AM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Boeing 777, Wellington Airport, Air New Zealand, Virgin Australia
BlueSwanDaily.com published (03-May-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- The Boeing 777 becomes the new king as the sun sets on the 'Queen of the Skies' era as the most popular widebody aircraft
- Turkey on track to meet aspiration for all of its citizens to be within 100 km of an airport by 2023
- Blue Swan Exclusive: Wellington Airport talks infrastructure investment and accessing new Asian hubs
- Latin Americans have a growing desire for international travel with Argentinians and Brazilians leading the way
- Air New Zealand and Virgin Australia cross-Tasman market share gains will result in declines at Qantas
- A third runway is under consideration at Oslo gateway as Scandinavian airports continue to vie for regional dominance
- Flexibility versus compliance – finding the right balance to meet the needs of the modern business traveller
- Airline Insight: Etihad Airways
- Airport Insight: Changsha Huanghua International Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Wall St's first Bitcoin trading operation could be set up very soon