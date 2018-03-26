26-Mar-2018 12:05 PM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Biometrics, Qantas, Fujairah Airport, JetBlue Airways, Xiamen Gaogi
BlueSwanDaily.com published (26-Mar-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- Convenience and efficiency rule, but biometrics and predictive analytics top the future travel agenda for US travellers
- Qantas makes history with Perth-London service
- Is Fujairah Airport finally ready to open the door and move into a bigger league?
- China tariffs create legitimate uncertainty for airlines just as corporate demand turns a corner
- Exploiting the regulatory toolbox in higher growth markets – the US perspective
- Catch up on CAPA's exclusive Market Analysis pieces – All Nippon Airways, US airfares, LCCs in Korea and more
- Airline Insight: JetBlue Airways
- Airport Insight: Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Bitcoin Predication: Crytpo could be worth USD30,000 by year end