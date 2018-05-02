2-May-2018 1:01 PM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Amex GBT, Houtson, AMP, Spirit Airlines, Berlin Schönefeld Airport
BlueSwanDaily.com published (02-May-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- Automation, artificial intelligence and technology: empty promises for airport revenue?
- American Express Global Business Travel ups its ground transportation offering
- Houston optimistic on passenger upswing after downturn in oil sector pressured premium travel demand
- AMP increases its presence in the UK market as it takes Ardian's 49% stake in London Luton Airport, but are there more investments to come?
- Data – who provides it, who collects it and who actually knows how to use it?
- Airline Insight: Spirit Airlines
- Airport Insight: Berlin Schönefeld Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Not a great start for Bitcoin in May, despite impressive growth in April