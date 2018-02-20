20-Feb-2018 11:29 AM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Alitalia, Singapore Airlines, Cathay, Lufthansa, Flybe, Abu Dhabi
BlueSwanDaily.com published (20-Feb-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- How do you solve a problem like Alitalia?
- Singapore Airlines is the most well connected airline in mainland China, despite Cathay's newest additions
- Lufthansa expansion justifies Munich's third runway intentions
- China set to become Australia's number one inbound market, narrows gap to just 900 people
- Alaska continues to say cheers as it expands its free checked wine programme
- With cyber-related issues two of the top five risks facing corporations, now is the time to quantify cyber risk exposure
- South Pac Share and Oil Price Weekly Update
- Check in! – hotel highlights across EMEA
- Airline Insight: Flybe
- Airport Insight: Abu Dhabi International Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Bitcoin surges above USD11,000 but Ethereum Founder warns against investing