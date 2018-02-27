27-Feb-2018 11:46 AM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Airbnb, Ryanair, Philippine Airlines, IATA, Aer Lingus, Seoul Gimpo
BlueSwanDaily.com published (27-Feb-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- Airbnb has "seriously considered a lot of things around aviation" as it intends to fulfil end-to-end business needs
- Increasing adoption in mobile payments is starting to influence Australian's banking decisions
- Where will Ryanair likely plant its LCC flag in France?
- Philippine Airlines, encouraged by initial performance, looks to upgrade Auckland-Manila route to A330-300
- Travel Management Companies set to see rising demand after new data protection regulation is introduced across Europe this year
- Large US airlines team up to urge the US DoT to reject potential hikes in PFCs
- Check in! – hotel highlights across EMEA
- IATA calls upon adopted of common principles to help aviation continue to deliver its benefits
- South Pac Share and Oil Price Weekly Update
- Airline Insight: Aer Lingus
- Airport Insight: Seoul Gimpo International Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Bitcoin rebounds and cracks the USD10,000 mark