10-Apr-2018 11:52 AM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: Air New Zealand, American Airlines, Scoot, Sichuan Airlines
BlueSwanDaily.com published (10-Apr-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- What's next for Air New Zealand after its breakup with Virgin Australia?
- American Airlines leads the way as one of just 13 global airlines defined as an 'advanced e-commerce carrier'
- Scoot is not ready to invest in the Gold Coast despite capacity increase
- US travel employment charts solid growth in early 2018 after contracting in late 2017
- Mind the gap – lifting the lid on the gender pay gap in UK aviation
- Could joint UK-Spain management open the door to Gibraltar traffic growth?
- International visitors fuel tourism demand in Colombia's capital of Bogota
- How can airports diversify their income streams as new technology comes online?
- Airline Insight: Sichuan Airlines
- Airport Insight: Bahrain International Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Bitcoin dives 6% in only 2 hours