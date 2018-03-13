13-Mar-2018 11:53 AM
Today in BlueSwanDaily.com: ACI Europe, Jetstar, WestJet, Manchester Airport, Air New Zealand
BlueSwanDaily.com published (13-Mar-2018) the following exclusive analysis pieces:
- ACI Europe reveals positive first month 2018 data for Europe's airports; Istanbul, Ankara, Naples and Foggia lead the way in size categories
- Jetstar's domestic market share in New Zealand slips as Air New Zealand expands faster
- WestJet's new CEO inherits a full plate, but building corporate share will remain a priority
- In search of the road warriors' holy grail: beating jetlag
- Reno's growing tech sector draws interest from a new Silicon Valley charter startup
- Could Manchester Airport's T1 be saved from demolition and deliver a solution for the airport's low cost carriers
- Airline Insight: Air New Zealand
- Airport Insight: Amsterdam Schiphol Airport
- Bitcoin Watch – Bitcoin dives but relief from John Oliver softens the blow