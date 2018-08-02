Become a CAPA Member
2-Aug-2018 12:53 PM

Tigertair Australia: Value Alliance 'still in action' but not where we are looking to invest

Tigerair Australia CEO Merren McArthur, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (02-Aug-2018) the Value Alliance between LCCs in "still in action" but development of the alliance "has not progressed at the speed the different airlines would have liked". Mr McArthur said there is "quite a lot of investment needed to extract the benefit of that alliance" for Tigerair Australia and the carrier is "probably looking to invest in other areas at the moment".

