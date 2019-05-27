Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-May-2019 12:31 PM

Tigerair Australia CEO: Diversity starts with the way we recruit

Tigerair Australia CEO Merren McArthur, speaking at the CAPA Melbourne Aviation Summit, stated (24-May-2019) "Creating diverse workplaces is not a box ticking exercise, it's about creating a pathway and it starts with the way we recruit. We must attract the talent, look at the right places and build awareness, you need to engage with your audience, understand their community and remove any unwanted bias and hidden barriers". Ms McArthur added: "It is also important to recruit based on merit".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More