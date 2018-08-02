Become a CAPA Member
2-Aug-2018

Tigerair Australia: Aviation is lagging other industries on the diversity front.

Tigerair Australia CEO Merren McArthur, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (02-Aug-2018) aviation is lagging other industries on the diversity front. Ms McArthur noted that only 3% of airline CEOs are female, compared to 12% in industry more generally. In addition, only 8% of airline CFOs are female, compared to 19% generally, and 9% of HR directors compared to 23% in industry overall. 

