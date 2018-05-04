Loading
Tigerair Australia and pilots union reach in-principle agreement, averting industrial action

Australian Federation of Air Pilots (AFAP) and Tigerair Australia reached (03-May-2018) an in-principle agreement for a new pilot enterprise agreement. The agreement means industrial action scheduled to commence on 04-May-2018 was cancelled. AFAP expects the full agreement will be distributed to pilots "in the coming weeks". AFAP executive director Simon Lutton said the union believes the new agreement is "fair and reasonable" and he is "happy the parties could work constructively to avoid industrial action". [more - original PR]

