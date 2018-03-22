23-Mar-2018 9:21 AM
Tigerair Australia adds more seats to 737 fleet, new IFE content through Fox partnership
Tigerair Australia announced (23-Mar-2018) the introduction of a number of new products and inflight service offerings:
- Boeing 737 aircraft to feature new slimline leather seats, offering adjustable headrests, additional storage pockets and built in seat back tablet/phone holders. The installation of the new seats allows the airline to add six additional seats, taking the total from 180 to 186. The carrier stated the extra capacity "will provide more low fare seats for customers, particularly during peak travel periods";
- New inflight entertainment options through a partnership with Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation and Fox Networks Group, providing access to recently released movies and TV content. The new inflight entertainment product will be available soon across Tigerair's entire fleet of A320 and 737 aircraft;
- New winter 'Tigerbites' menu catering for a broad range of budgets and dietary preferences including vegetarian, nut free and gluten free options. [more - original PR]