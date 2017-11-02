Loading
2-Nov-2017 11:21 AM

Tianjin Airlines establishes operating base in Chonqing

Tianjin Airlines established (01-Nov-2017) Chongqing Airport as its new operating base on 31-Oct-2017, following the launch of Chongqing-Melbourne Tullamarine service. Tianjin Airlines based its first aircraft, an A330, at the airport on 06-Jun-2017, which was used to launch Chongqing-Moscow service. It then based one A320 on 28-Jun-2017, 09-Jul-2017 and 10-Jul-2017. The carrier plans to expand its overnight aircraft in Chongqing to five aircraft during winter 2017/18. [more - original PR - Tianjin Airlines - Chinese]

