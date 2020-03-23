Become a CAPA Member
23-Mar-2020 8:30 AM

TIACA urges governments to exempt the movement of cargo from any bans

TIACA urged (20-Mar-2020) governments to exempt the movement of cargo from any travel bans and restrictions. TIACA chairman Steven Polmans said: "We support IATA's appeal to have air cargo recognized as vital in the fight against COVID-19 and for action to be taken". TIACA noted financial issues are emerging in relation to leasing payments for expensive aircraft, salaries, energy supplies and payments to service and equipment providers, taxation and difficulties arising from uncoordinated travel bans, restrictions imposed on crew movements, airport slots and route changes. [more - original PR]

