TIACA publishes Air Cargo Sustainability Roadmap

TIACA released (11-Nov-2021) its Air Cargo Sustainability Roadmap to coincide with COP26 discussions. The roadmap illustrates the role air cargo stakeholders will play and examines 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals and how air cargo contributes to their attainment. It provides practical guidance in the form of 30 actionable priorities addressing the following areas:

Decarbonisation;

Elimination of waste;

Protecting biodiversity;

Supporting local economies and communities;

Improving lives and well being;

Improving efficiencies and profitability;

Attracting, retaining, and developing employees;

Building and nurturing partnerships.

Additionally, the roadmap details the role TIACA will play to support the industry in the drive for sustainable transformation, namely supporting the following areas: