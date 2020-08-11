TIACA and Pharma.Aero to develop global guidance for transport of COVID-19 vaccine

TIACA and Pharma.Aero announced (10-Aug-2020) a partnership to develop global guidance for the air cargo industry to enable optimal transportation of the COVID-19 vaccine. The guidance will be developed gradually in four work packages and will incorporate feedback from all stakeholders, including pharmaceutical manufacturers and logistics businesses. The programme is expected to be complete by the end of 2020. TIACA stated: "The aim of this program is to provide the air cargo industry with more clarity of the demands, expectations and quality supply chain requirements, including but not restricted to critical trade lanes, air cargo capacity, handling and storage, track and trace requirements, for the transportation of the vaccines". TIACA board member and Flexport global head of airfreight Neel Jones Shah commented: "COVID-19 vaccine delivery will be one of the biggest logistical challenges in modern history". [more - original PR]