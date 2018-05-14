Loading
14-May-2018 9:16 AM

TIACA and ACI to cooperate on airfreight issues

TIACA and Airports Council International (ACI) announced (11-May-2018) plans to cooperate on a range of issues and participate in each others' events to support collaboration, efficiency and best practice across the airfreight industry. TIACA secretary general Vladimir Zubkov said: "Disruptive innovation and new technologies are reshaping airports as we know them, and it is important that air cargo continues to have a strong voice at the table so that we can meet the challenges of today and seize new opportunities for business". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

