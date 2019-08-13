ThyssenKrupp Airport Systems to install 42 new aerobridges at Madrid Airport

ThyssenKrupp Airport Systems announced (12-Aug-2019) that Madrid Barajas Airport will be equipped with 42 aerobridges. The contract also includes the maintenance of 122 aerobridges and refurbishment of another 10. Thyssenkrupp will also install 22 travelators, two of them over 95m, at Palma de Mallorca Airport and 34 glass aerobridges at Barcelona El Prat Airport adding to the 43 aerobridges that were installed in 2008. Installation of the new aerobridges commenced in Jun-2019. [more - original PR]