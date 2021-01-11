Become a CAPA Member
11-Jan-2021

Three Australian states reduce international arrival caps by 50%

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced (08-Jan-2021) plans to reduce caps on international arrivals in New South Wales (NSW), Western Australia and Queensland by 50%, effective 15-Jan-2021. NSW will have a weekly cap of 1505, Western Australia will have a cap of 512 and Queensland's cap will be 500. Victoria will experience no change in arrival caps, as the state is operating at less than 50% of current capacity, which is scheduled to be reviewed on 15-Feb-2021. [more - original PR]

