Thomas Cook Airlines pilot strike to proceed as UK High Court challenge fails

British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) announced (06-Sep-2017) its planned Thomas Cook Airlines pilot strike will proceed on 08-Sep-2017. Thomas Cook's application for a UK High Court injunction to prevent the strike was rejected and permission to appeal was declined. BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton added: "We have taken this course of action extremely reluctantly... We have, however, kept this action to a minimum - just 12 hours. Thomas Cook have stated that 'all of [Thomas Cook's] flights on 8th September will operate.' We hope that this is true, as Thomas Cook's customers are not to blame for this action". [more - original PR]