11-Feb-2019 12:09 PM
Thomas Cook Group reports outlook for summer 2019
Thomas Cook Group provided (07-Feb-2019) the following outlook for summer 2019:
- Summer 2019 programme is 30% sold, slightly ahead of 2018;
- Group tour operator bookings are consistent with capacity reductions made to closely manage risk capacity throughout 2019. As a result, tour operator bookings are down 12%, helping to support pricing, which is up across all key segments and 4% higher overall;
- Group airline bookings are below 2017, as the group selectively reduces capacity in short and medium haul destinations by taking in less wet lease capacity. This is partially offset by growth in demand for long haul destinations;
- Average selling prices are up 6%, with higher yields in both short and medium haul and long haul;
- Committed airline capacity reduced for 2019;
- Increased focus on high quality, higher margin hotels and destinations.