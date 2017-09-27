Loading
27-Sep-2017 7:50 AM

Thomas Cook Group issues pre-close trading update

Thomas Cook Group issued (26-Sep-2017) its pre close trading update. Highlights include:

  • Summer 2017 closing as expected, full year underlying EBIT outlook unchanged;
  • Winter 2017/2018 booked revenue up 6%, with increased demand for Turkey and Egypt;
  • Significant progress on strategy through new alliances with Expedia and LMEY;
  • Overall group bookings in line with expectations, up 11% year-on-year;
  • Average selling prices, +1%;
  • Summer 2017 programme currently 91% sold, +2%. [more - original PR]

