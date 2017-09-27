Thomas Cook Group issues pre-close trading update

Thomas Cook Group issued (26-Sep-2017) its pre close trading update. Highlights include:
- Summer 2017 closing as expected, full year underlying EBIT outlook unchanged;
- Winter 2017/2018 booked revenue up 6%, with increased demand for Turkey and Egypt;
- Significant progress on strategy through new alliances with Expedia and LMEY;
- Overall group bookings in line with expectations, up 11% year-on-year;
- Average selling prices, +1%;
- Summer 2017 programme currently 91% sold, +2%. [more - original PR]